New music this week

Depeche Mode – Spirit

Columbia

Spirit is the new album from Depeche Mode, and the band’s 14th studio release.

Spirit marks the band’s first collaboration with producer James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco (Foals, Florence & The Machine, Arctic Monkeys) and is the follow up to the band’s blockbuster 2013 studio album Delta Machine which debuted at #1 in 12 countries.

Spirit will be available digitally and physically as a standard 12 track album, and a Deluxe version that features five additional remixes by Depeche Mode.

The vinyl version of Spirit will feature the 12 tracks on the standard album on two 180-gram LPs, featuring three sides of music and a fourth side with a special SPIRIT etching.

Tracks include: Going Backwards, Where’s the Revolution, The Worst Crime, Scum, You Move, Cover Me, Eternal, Poison Heart, So Much Love, Poorman, No More (This is the Last Time), Fail.

Paul Schaffer And The World’s Most Dangerous Band

Rhino Records

After a 24-year gap since their first album, “The World’s Most Dangerous Party” produced by Todd Rundgren, the album features appearances by an all-star pan-demographic lineup including guest vocalists Dion, Jenny Lewis, Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, Shaggy, and Valerie Simpson. Shaffer and bandmates Will Lee and Felicia Collins round out the lead vocal duties.

Bill Murray has a long history with Shaffer, who played piano for his popular “Saturday Night Live” character Nick the Lounge Singer.

Tracks include: Cast Your Fate To The Wind, Why Can’t We Live Together, Sorrow, Yeh Yeh, Win Your Love, Happy Street, Some Kind Of Wonderful, Rhythm, I Don’t Need No Doctor.

Real Estate – In Mind

Domino Recording Co.

On In Mind, the band fine-tunes the winsome songwriting and profound earnestness that made previous albums, so beloved and pushes their songs in compelling new directions. Written primarily by guitarist/vocalist Martin Courtney, In Mind offers a mild shifting of the gears, positing a band engaged in the push/pull of burgeoning adulthood. Reflecting a change in lineup, changes in geography, and a general desire to move forward without looking back, the record recasts the band in a new light.

While bright and jangly guitar notes rise and fall, Martin Courtney watches the world around him “impatiently, as I wait for you.” Check out the track below via its Weird Days-directed video, which sees an emotionless band distracted by a wandering horse.

Tracks include: Darling, Serve The Song, Stained Glass, After The Moon, Two Arrows, White Light, Holding Pattern, Time, Diamond Eyes, Same Sun, Saturday.

Sorority Noise – You’re Not As __ As You Think

Triple Crown Records

SORORITY NOISE write important songs. They go to uncomfortable places, unafraid to let the darkness in – but they’re also not shy at kicking back until the sorrow subsides. They’re songs of confusion, anger, life, death, mental health and, most importantly, hope. They’re what it means to be human. That vulnerability has been Sorority Noise’s hallmark since they formed in 2013, but it’s never been as precise as it is on their third album, which follows the Connecticut-based quartet’s IT KINDLY STOPPED FOR ME 7” (2016), critically acclaimed JOY, DEPARTED (2015) and debut FORGETTABLE (2014) and is the most collaborative, fully realized version of Sorority Noise to date.

Tracks include: No Halo, A Portrait Of, First Letter From St. Sean, A Better Sun, Disappeared, Car, Where Are You?, Second Letter from St. Julien.