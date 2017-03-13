‘Shamrockin’ Shenanigans’ -- Comedic romp to Emerald Isle with Zenprov

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Zenprov Comedy will takes a trip to the Emerald Isle in all new, completely improvised comedy show called Shamrockin’ Shenanigans starting 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater in Sedona.

“Zenprov Comedy is the best improv troupe in Arizona,” said Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

Similar to the improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, Zenprov Comedy performs fast-paced, spontaneous comedic scenes created in the moment—always based on audience suggestions and hands-on participation with the actors. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or rehearsed ahead of time. It’s completely spontaneous and never the same show twice.

“We’re playing with multiple Irish themes. From Catholic Guilt to Leprechauns to Irish Wakes,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “I’m mostly Irish myself, so I am excited explore these positive themes of my heritage.”

The troupe will also be honoring the Sedona International Film Festival by randomly selecting synopsis of the film guide and performing their own improvised version of the film based on that synopsis.

The troupe embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences—and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Tom Shoemaker, Chris Redish, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

“Improv is a unique theatrical experience where audience and actors come together to create something magical and extremely alive right there in the moment,” said Shaeri Richards, troupe member. “And it’s funny too.”

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show. This one-night-only performance is expected to sell out so please purchase tickets early. Purchase ticket online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or in person at Mary Fisher box office.

The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from Harkin's Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Shows are PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.