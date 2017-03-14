Camp Verde High School sends 19 students to SkillsUSA state competition

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde High School celebrated two first, one second and two third place finishes as it took 15 students to the SkillsUSA Regional competition held March 3.

Sophomore Angel Brady took home a gold medal as she finished first in photography. Junior Dustin Foster also placed first and won a gold medal in cabinet making for his design of small night stand. Junior William Webster placed second and took home a silver medal.

Though they did not place, the team of senior Cody Fant and junior Nick Daniels finished fourth in TV/Film Production.

The team of senior Enrique Garcia and junior Preston Maynard took home the bronze as they finished third in the TV/Film Production for their 30-second spot advertising SkillsUSA and the CTE platform.

Students competed in Career and Technical Education programs – CTE – such as automotive service technology, cabinet making, photography, and TV/Film productions. Camp Verde High School will take 19 students to compete at the 2017 SkillsUSA Arizona Championships April 18-19 at the Phoenix Convention Center, according to Tina Scott, Camp Verde High School’s graphic arts teacher.

Six students will compete in Automotive Service Technology, four students in Audio/Radio Production, three students in Cabinetmaking, three students in Graphic Design, one student in Photography and two students competing in TV/Film production.

“I think it’s cool that we’re taking them in so many categories, and these are solid competitors,” Scott said. “I’m proud of these kids. This is a really good group were taking.”