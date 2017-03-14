Court Docket: March 15, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Nicole Christine Sprague, 36, Cornville, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Tamper w/Physical Evidence, Bond $4,500. *

Scott James Little, 56, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.

John Russel Calhoun, 47, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $4,500. *

Kurt Richard Stovall, 28, Glendale, AZ, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Christopher John Wayson, 35, Phoenix, Promote Prison Contraband, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $5,000.

Elvis Luther, Sr., 20, Tuba City, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $4,000. *

Stephan Owen Store, 33, Glendale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $3,000. *

Benjamin David Bodell, 26, Tucson, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving While License Suspended, Bond $2,500. *

Durell Jon Kinsel, 31, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $2,500. *



Andrew Lynn Durkes II, 58, Camp Verde, Theft of Means of Transportation, Bond $5,000.

Nicholas Thomas, 27, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $5,000.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Alexis Gil Landeros, 19, Cottonwood, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $380

Charlene Marie Rodrigues Arteaga, 30, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $920

Abraham B. Jimenez Odaly, 35, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587

Richard Nelson Defeo, 35, Mesa, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $400.

Christopher Allen Henderson, 27, Cottonwood, Reckless Driving, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $785.

Noemi Joy Russell, 19, Cornville, Reckless Driving, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $ 400.

Mahmoud H M E Alrefaei, 22, Flagstaff, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280.

Patrick Joseph Barrera, 44, Glendale, On Duty more than 70 hours in 8 day period, Fine: $200.

Timothy J. Austin, 33, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587.

Shayne Tarran Takala, 30, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587.

Jiheng Liu, 58, Beijing, China, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: 380.

Derek William Blalock, 27, Cornville, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .15, < .20, 30 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $3,473.

Curt Bryan, 46, Casa Grande, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,863.

Triston Alan Horton, 21, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 10 days jail, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,688

Matthew Richard Purvis, 23, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $885

Cherisa Monique Olivares, 19, Glendale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Sydnie Danielle Lyndes, 28, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $915

Eric Edward Brown, 49, Sedona, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $815

Chad Russell Elliott, 29, Golden CO, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Kelsey Mackinnon Morris, 30, Littleton CO, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

Michael Anthony Wolfe, 26, Chandler, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400

William Franklin Mullin, 29, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $580

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Juan Ulises Quinonez-Armenta, 30, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond: $500.

Jordan Thomas Kalaw, 36, Cornville, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.

Raymond Augustine Silva, 42, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.

Moriono Deshawn Keys, 36, Waterloo, IA, Failure to Comply, Bond $559.30

Jeffrey Darrell Howard, 34, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $1118.60

Amber Lynn Holley, 36, Clarkdale, Failure to Comply, Bond $559.30

Trevor Joe Trammel, 24, Rimrock, Failure to Comply, Bond $183.26

Iva Lee Lewis, 37, Camp Verde, Failure to Comply, Bond $844.95

Jessica Skye Larreau, 30, Flagstaff, Failure to Comply, Bond $362.95

Dailey Carol Hicks, 22, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $428.45

Khaled M. Alzafairi, 23, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.

Scott Thomas Caldwell, 22, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.

Jesse Franklin Scott, 34, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.