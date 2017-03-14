Four patients transported after head-on collision near Sonic Monday

COTTONWOOD – Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, four patients were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Sonic Drive-In, located at 1050 East SR 89A in Cottonwood.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore said a gold 2002 Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old male, was driving eastbound in the center turn lane on SR89A, preparing to make a left turn into the Sonic parking lot. A white 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on SR 89A in the No. 1 travel lane approaching the Honda at approximately 35 mph, said Moore.

The Honda began turning in front of the Toyota, entering the No. 1 traveling lane from the center turn lane, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

The Toyota, still within the No. 1 travel lane, struck the Honda head-on, causing it to spin.

Both vehicles came to an abrupt stop. The Toyota remained in the No. 1 westbound lane, and the Honda faced the Toyota at an angle in the center turn lane, said Moore.

Both vehicles suffered a total loss and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Honda and the driver and two passengers of the Toyota were transported to the Verde Valley Medical Clinic Emergency Room for treatment, said police.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda was cited and released for driving on a suspended license and improper position-left turn. The Honda was towed for a 30-day hold, said Moore.