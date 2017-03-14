Local crews respond to I-17 rollover; 2 occupants flown to Flagstaff hospital

CAMP VERDE – Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover Monday evening that shut down I-17 near Camp Verde for an extended amount of time, said Battalion Chief Dale Duns of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority.

CCFMA, Verde Valley Fire, Guardian Air Transport, and Arizona Department of Public Safety were on scene.

DPS Public Information Officer James Carne said around 5:58 p.m., troopers responded to southbound I-17, near milepost 295.5, to a report of a silver Nissan pickup truck that had rolled over and was blocking both southbound lanes.

Both occupants - a female driver and a male passenger - were flown by Guardian Air Transport to Flagstaff Medical Center for unknown injuries.

The roadway was closed during the investigation, and Arizona Department of Transportation assisted with detouring traffic.

“The investigation is still on going, however; impairment has not been ruled out,” said Carne.