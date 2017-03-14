New V’ACTE board president ‘definitely a leader’

VERDE VALLEY – As E-Rate Manager for the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, most of Frank Vander Horst’s recent days have been spent driving hundreds of miles, visiting his statewide customers and “determining their needs for the next school year, ahead of federal deadlines that are upcoming shortly.”

No wonder he estimates a workload of 14 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

How Vander Horst finds time to also be the Mayor of Jerome, and board president for the Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education is anybody’s guess.

But his boss must be in the know. Said Tim Carter, Vander Horst is “definitely a leader.”

“I think the world of Frank,” said Carter, Yavapai County Schools Superintendent. “If you want something done, give it to a busy person.”

A few weeks ago, Vander Horst began one day at 0-dark-30 by driving to an out-of-town meeting that began at 6:30 a.m., with obligations until 7 p.m. that night.

“Then, [I’ll be] filing paperwork until I can’t stay awake,” Vander Horst said. “Right now, all of my time is occupied with my current obligations – and a little bit of sleep.”

According to Carter, this man of many hats “completely understands his job is to help you.”

“He’s a service provider, and that’s what we do,” Carter said. “It’s also him to the very core.”

The following questions are the first of a two-part dialogue with Vander Horst. Constantly on the go, Verde Valley Newspapers appreciates that Vander Horst answered a few questions via email between stops.

Verde Valley Newspapers: What prompted you to run for the V’ACTE board?

Vander Horst: I had several citizens from the Clarkdale-Jerome School District mention to me that they did not know who their V’ACTE school board representative was, including some members of the Clarkdale–Jerome School Board. Some of these individuals also mentioned that they thought things at V’ACTE could be improved, and that I could help. So they asked me to run.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Were you prepared for the responsibilities of serving on the V’ACTE board?

Vander Horst: One is never 100-percent prepared for a new responsibility. But I believe that when you take on a new responsibility, the first thing you have to do is look at what is important.

At V’ACTE the important things are:

-Preparation of students for a meaningful career;

-Development of the students as a mature, thoughtful person;

-Fiscal control;

-Always, always, always remembering it’s not our money. The money belongs to the tax payers of the V’ACTE School District, and they are both the customers and the bosses of the V’ACTE School Board;

-Setting expectations for the future.

Some like to measure how good they are by how bad they used to be. I believe that you measure how good you are by comparing yourself to the very best in the world.

If you used to run the mile in 10 miles, and now you can do it in nine minutes, you’ve improved by 10 percent and feel pretty good about yourself. But then you watch the Olympics and see that others can run the mile in under four minutes. All of a sudden, your 10-percent improvement gets put in perspective to a new reality.

Verde Valley Newspapers: How do you feel about the future of V’ACTE?

Vander Horst: GREAT! It’s all about the future. That’s why we have children and why we educate them. The changes that our new Superintendent Bob Weir has made in a very short time are outstanding.

Our new focus on central campus courses is already showing dividends for the students, and we are reacting to employment needs in our community with our new medical and construction central campus courses.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Please talk about what it’s like to work closely with the V’ACTE staff, and especially with superintendent Bob Weir?

Vander Horst: The current staff at V’ACTE has a real passion for education. It is so exciting to be surrounded by individuals that genuinely care. I don’t think we could have found a better person than Bob to take over and lead us forward. I have very high expectations for V’ACTE and Bob is the person to make them happen and a whole lot more.

Verde Valley Newspapers: What is your vision for V’ACTE moving forward?

Vander Horst: 1. Always putting the students and their futures first; 2. Complete transparency; 3. Fiscal control; 4. Flexibility to meet the changing employment needs within the Verde Valley; 5. Developing long-term goals for the school board and then evaluating our performance against those goals.

Verde Valley Newspapers: What do you like that you have seen and experienced with V’ACTE? Also talk about the things you look forward to seeing improve.

Vander Horst: What I like – the staff, their passion, ideas, drive, vision, ethics. What I look forward to seeing improve – relationships with our districts, central campus programs.

I have reached out to the three school board presidents that we draw high school students from, inviting them for a cup of coffee, with the goal of getting to know them better and sharing ideas.

Two of them replied immediately, and those meetings are set up.

Coming soon: In Part II of this interview, Frank Vander Horst will talk about his duties as Mayor of Jerome, as well as his responsibilities with the Yavapai County Education Service Agency and strategies for moving Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education forward.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42 and on Facebook at @CampVerdeBugle