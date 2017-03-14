Senior Center Volunteer of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center has awarded their newest volunteer, Gidget Lister, as Volunteer of the Month for the month of March. Gidget helps Mikky and the others in the Thrift Store and is a great addition to the store staff. President Dennis Hach presented the award to Gidget prior to their March monthly meeting.
