Camp Verde baseball rolls into spring break riding another winning streak

Camp Verde High baseball rolled into spring break.

The Cowboys (13-1) wrapped up the first part of the season with a five-inning 13-1 win over Bourgade Catholic in Phoenix. The win was Camp Verde’s sixth in a row.

The Cowboys scored three runs in the first, five in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

“We played pretty well, the other team wasn’t great but we put everything together pretty well,” said Camp Verde head coach Will Davis. “We hit all the balls we should’ve and we hit a lot of balls hard, we didn’t make errors, the pitchers threw strikes, so I was pretty pleased with the outcome over all.”

Senior utility player Rafael Zapata scored a run, had two doubles and 4 RBIs and sophomore utility player Dakota Battise was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

On the mound, senior Carson Zale gave up two hits, one run and a walk while striking out five in four innings. Senior Easton Braden pitched the other inning and struck out the side.

Davis said it wasn’t an awkward game where the Cowboys just piled on runs in one inning or two.

“The score was 13-1 but it was a few runs an inning, it wasn’t like a blow out where we just dominated the whole game,” Davis said. “It was just good all around play on our part.”

After the Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season, 11-3 to Chino Valley, they rebounded by going 5-0 in the Route 66 Baseball Tournament at River Valley High School and Needles (Calif.) High School.

Camp Verde opened with a 9-4 win over Kingman on March 9. Then they beat Meadows (Las Vegas) 3-0. They routed Many Farms 20-0 before beating Page 13-3 and Needles 5-0.

Davis said the Route 66 tournament was like the Bourgade Catholic game for the Cowboys.

“We hit the ball pretty well, we didn’t commit many errors and threw strikes and those three things are the keys to victory,” Davis said. “We’re coming along and starting to round into midseason form.”

Davis said most of the games were against quality opponents.

“Kingman was pretty good, Needles was solid, Meadows was pretty good So we got three good games in that were good for us going into the regular season,” Davis said.

Camp Verde has outscored opponents 147-44.

Up next for the Cowboys is a home game against Tonopah Valley at 4 p.m. on March 21.

Camp Verde will have a gap of seven days between the Bourgade Catholic game at the one with the Phoenix. Davis said he isn’t worried about the Cowboys losing momentum though, he welcomes the spring break.

“I think we need the break, we’ve already played, what is it, 14 games?” Davis said. “So we’ve got a lot of sore bodies, sore arms and this is actually probably going to be good for us, get us healed up and well and ready for the stretch run.”