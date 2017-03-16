Camp Verde school board selects 151-day calendar for 2017-2018

CAMP VERDE – It wasn’t by design that the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board extended its schools’ calendars by just a single day for the 2017-2018 school year.

It was a matter of math. Or perhaps its absence.

After fielding a cacophony of comment from the district’s teachers and parents, the board selected one of three calendar options presented Tuesday by Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin.

With one caveat. Though Dr. Goodwin suggested that changes in the state’s requirements for recess time in the schools could necessitate expansion of classroom time to 155 days and a school-year start date in late-July, board members considered asking for changes to bus route times to help extend each day just enough to compensate for the required recreation time.

And allow the school district to not expand its 150-day school year.

After an hour of discussion in its 6 p.m. work session and more discussion in the regular monthly meeting, the board voted 3-to-2 Tuesday to select a 2017-2018 calendar that allows students to begin school on Monday Aug. 7, which taking into account the calendar’s initial 155-day option beginning on July 31, as well as the four-day school week, CVUSD students will be in class 151 days – an increase of one day from the current year.

Defense of the district’s current 150-day schedule came from both educator and parents before the board’s vote. One teacher told the board that though the calendar is important, there are other things to consider when providing an education.

“Your teachers are the key,” said Lori Showers, kindergarten teacher at Camp Verde Elementary School. “You need to invest in good, strong teachers. We have too much turnover. That’s what we need to be looking at, not more days.”

Though no board member spoke in favor of beginning school in July, board member Helen Freeman did say Tuesday that “there are schools in Phoenix that start in July.”

And board president Christine Schneider said that Camp Verde “athletes start in July.”

The board also heard Tuesday from a teacher who spoke of expected hardship in a possible July school schedule that would have required going back to court to address custody with the father of her children. Part of her concern was the possible early start time, the other being the short amount of time she would need to make life-altering changes.

“We love what we do, but I have legal court-ordered documents that are set in stone,” said Camp Verde High School graphic design teacher Tina Scott, who also has children in CVUSD schools. “I implore you to not make that change right now. Not even in an emergency court order could I get it done right now.”

The 2017-2018 calendar that the CVUSD governing board approved Tuesday also includes eight teacher in-service days, as well as school holidays for Labor Day (Sept. 4), Columbus Day (Oct. 9), Veterans Day (Nov. 9), Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-23), winter break (Dec. 25-Jan. 8), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), Presidents’ Day (Feb. 19) and spring break (March 12-15).

May 25, 2018 will be the last day of the school year, as well as graduation day.

Also Tuesday, the board approved the renewal of staff contracts for its principals, teachers, classified personnel and administrative staff.

