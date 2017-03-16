Cottonwood crime by the numbers

COTTONWOOD –The Cottonwood Police Department released their annual crime statistics report for 2016.
“The report is something that should be celebrated,” said Police Chief Steve Gesell.
“Cottonwood is a safe community. We intend to keep it that way.”
The Cottonwood Police Department responds to calls for service initiated by the public as well as those incidents observed and initiated by officers. In 2009, there was a steady increase in the number of reports based on a change in the way these reports were being counted.
Total Reports:
2011-16,439
2012-16,304
2013-16,226
2014-15,236
2015-13,068
2016-12,965
The total number of police reports has steadily declined since 2011.
Felonies and Misdemeanors
The data for felony arrests and misdemeanors from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:
Felony Arrest: 2008-361; 2009-439; 2010-368; 2011-405; 2012-339; 2013-394; 2014-380; 2015-423; 2016-515
Misdemeanors: 2008-1,279; 2009-1,270; 2010-952; 2011-1,059; 2012-1,040; 2013-1,125; 2014-1,085; 2015-1,254; 2016-1,436
Uniform Crime Reporting
The Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program divides offenses into two groups, Part I and Part II crimes. The information about these offenses are reported to the UCR program which measures the level and scope of crime occurring throughout the nation. Murder, rape, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and arson have a low incidence of occurrence while aggravated assaults and theft occur with more frequency, fluctuating from year to year.
The data for Part I crimes from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:
Murder: 2008-1; 2009-0; 2010-0; 2011-0; 2012-0; 2013-0; 2014-1; 2015-2; 2016-0
Rape: 2008-3; 2009-2; 2010-3; 2011-1; 2012-0; 2013-1; 2014-3; 2015-1; 2016-2
Robbery: 2008-4; 2009-4; 2010-3; 2011-3; 2012-5; 2013-3; 2014-2; 2015-1; 2016-1
Aggravated Assault: 2008-36; 2009-70; 2010-51; 2011-51; 2012-48; 2013-43; 2014-49; 2015-31; 2016-39
Burglary: 2008-85; 2009-49; 2010-51; 2011-59; 2012-43; 2013-43; 2014-54; 2015-49; 2016-76
Theft: 2008-445; 2009-316; 2010-341; 2011-416; 2012-372; 2013-358; 2014-508; 2015-377; 2016-433
Motor Vehicle Theft: 2008-32; 2009-20; 2010-14; 2011-19; 2012-21; 2013-15; 2014-26; 2015-30; 2016-29
Arson: 2008-3; 2009-5; 2010-3; 2011-14; 2012-16; 2013-7; 2014-1; 2015-7; 2016-4
The data for Part II crimes from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:
Simple Assault: 2008-141; 2009-115; 2010-122; 2011-153; 2012-116; 2013-116; 2014-88; 2015-107; 2016-110
Driving While Intoxicated: 2008-147; 2009-133; 2010-105; 2011-118; 2012-87; 2013-87; 2014-92; 2015-67; 2016-69
Drug Violations: 2008-75; 2009-113; 2010-76; 2011-78; 2012-80; 2013-113; 2014-117; 2015-99; 2016-96
Sex Offenses: 2008-21; 2009-23; 2010-30; 2011-28; 2012-19; 2013-23; 2014-28; 2015-24; 2016-27
Disorderly Conduct: 2008-174; 2009-189; 2010-263; 2011-186; 2012-166; 2013-171; 2014-203; 2015-183; 2016-189
Check/Fraud: 2008-84; 2009-93; 2010-84; 2011-74; 2012-58; 2013-84; 2014-100; 2015-64; 2016-79
Criminal Damage: 2008-280; 2009-255; 2010-243; 2011-256; 2012-228; 2013-223; 2014-247; 2015-226; 2016-264
Domestic Violence: 2008-114; 2009-120; 2010-124; 2011-138; 2012-118; 2013-114; 2014-102; 2015-114; 2016-123
Accidents
The Cottonwood Police Department investigates accidents occurring on a public street, and personal injury accidents on private property. In 2016 the number of investigated accidents declined from the previous year.
Total Accidents
2008-351
2009-326
2010-357
2011-359
2012-315
2013-345
2014-360
2015-372
2016-324
Accidents are divided into three categories; fatal accidents, accidents resulting in injury, and accidents with property damage only. The decline in accidents was consistent in all three areas.
The number of traffic citations issued each year are broken into two categories: Non Hazard Civil Traffic violations (examples: unsafe lane change, speeding 1-19 mph over the limit, no license, no insurance, and equipment violations) and Hazardous/Criminal Traffic (examples: reckless driving speeding 20 mph or more above the posted speed limit, driving under the Influence, and other serious moving violations).
The number of non-hazardous civil traffic violations has increased, however the number of hazardous criminal traffic violations has decreased.
The data for accidents from 2008 to 2016
Fatal Accident: 2008-1; 2009-2; 2010-0; 2011-2; 2012-0; 2013-1; 2014-0; 2015-2; 2016-0
Injury Accident: 2008-105; 2009-51; 2010-85; 2011-82; 2012-89; 2013-79; 2014-84; 2015-112; 2016-85
Property Damage Accident: 2008-285; 2009-247; 2010-272; 2011-275; 2012-226; 2013-265; 2014-276; 2015-259; 2016-239
Persons Killed: 2008-1; 2009-2; 2010-0; 2011-2; 2012-0; 2013-1; 2014-0; 2015-2; 2016-0
Persons Injured: 2008-141; 2009-102; 2010-104; 2011-101; 2012-122; 2013-115; 2014-111; 2015-131; 2016-113
Hazard/Criminal Traffic: 2008-530; 2009-325; 2010-283; 2011-328; 2012-353; 2013-453; 2014-348; 2015-317; 2016-255
Non Hazard/Civil Traffic: 2008-1,545; 2009-964; 2010-1,125; 2011-1,526; 2012-1,562; 2013-1,655; 2014-1,460; 2015-1,064; 2016-1,190
Written Warning: 2008-989; 2009-792; 2010-1,104; 2011-1,394; 2012-1,261; 2013-1,519; 2014-986; 2015-421; 2016-369
Repair Order: 2008-298; 2009-302; 2010-503; 2011-345; 2012-270; 2013-443; 2014-181; 2015-130; 2016-76
DUIs
There has been a steady decrease in the number of DUI arrests however last year increased slightly. On average, a drunk driver will drive 80 times under the influence before their first arrest.
The data for DUI arrests from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:
DUI Arrests:
2008-147
2009-133
2010-105
2011-118
2012-87
2013-88
2014 -91
2015-62
2016-69
Code Enforcement
The number of animal and code violations has declined slightly over the last several years.
The data for both from 2008 to 2016 are as follows:
Animal Code Violations 2008-976; 2009-859; 2010-951; 2011-1,276; 2012-1,051; 2013-980; 2014-1,006; 2015-927; 2016-905
Town Code Violations 2008-N/A; 2009-64; 2010-382; 2011-479; 2012-453; 2013-321; 2014-309; 2015-258; 2016-250
“In conjunction with the Cottonwood Police Department’s 2017-2021 Strategic Plan, beginning in 2018, our agency will publish an Annual Crime Statistics report that incorporates crime trends and statistics as well as strategic initiatives that were accomplished throughout the calendar year,” stated the report.
Advice from police: Keep your car locked
Commander Jody Makuch wants to remind the community to be vigilant about keeping cars locked. Individuals will go around checking to see if cars are unlocked, and then will pilfer through them looking for something of value. These break-ins are common, can occur at any time of day and at any location, even at home.
Makuch said he is aware of a few people keeping the car unlocked on purpose to avoid damage, such as a window being busted. However, there are fewer reports of forced entry with a locked car. A secure car deters these break-ins.
