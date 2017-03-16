Letter: Outpouring of support much appreciated by PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley

Editor:

Thanks to all who turned out to march with the PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley and Sedona Pride contingent in the Sedona St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11th.

It was a fun and energizing event. We had 58 people join us, which was the largest group we have ever had marching in the parade.

The support and cheering from parade watchers was wonderful. Thank you City of Sedona and the Parks and Recreation Department for sponsoring the parade and for continuing this fun tradition in our community.

PFLAG was established in 1973 and has grown to over 200,000 members and supporters with over 400 local PFLAG affiliates in communities across the United States. PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley is one of these local affiliates and was founded in July of 2011.

PFLAG’s primary mission is to provide support, education and advocacy to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community and their parents, families, friends and allies. PFLAG provides support to help maintain families in loving relationships, education to promote greater acceptance and respect for LGBT individuals, and advocacy for equal civil rights.

Having the opportunity to be part of such a fun parade and letting people know that we are here as a community resource deepens our appreciation of the wonderful, diverse, and accepting community in which we live.

For more information, you can follow us on Facebook at PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley, on our website at pflagsedona.org or contact us at pflagsedona@gmail.com.

John (JJ) O’Brien, President

PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley