Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival Schedule of Events

The Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is organized each year by Camp Verde Promotions, a 501 (c) 3 volunteer-driven organization whose objective is to provide events for the “pleasure and benefit of the town residents, businesses and merchants as well as visitors,” according to the organization’s website.
For more information about Camp Verde Promotions, or to help organize, set up and break down events, call 928-301-0922 or 928-300-0179.
Or visit www.campverdepromotions.org.
(Schedule always subject to change)
Saturday, March 18
10 a.m. until 6 p.m. – Vendors on the downtown soccer field
10 a.m. – Verde River Runoff, at White Bridge and Clear Creek access points
10 a.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Lecture ‘Gerry Ehrhardt: The General Crook Trail’ at Town Hall, Room 106
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Film Square Holes: ‘Kolb Archaeological and Education Project’, at Town Hall, Room 204
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: ArchaeoMadness, at Verde Valley Archaeology Center
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Indian Art Show, at Community Center gymnasium
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ancient Indian Technology Display & Presentation, at Fort Verde State Historic Park
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Wine tents open
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies, cookies, and sweet spicy pickles
All day – Pecan launch (children 10 and younger must be accompanied by adult); soccer field
11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Live music by Dave Rice, outside wine tent
11:30 a.m. – Live performance by Aaron White, Community Center gymnasium
Noon to 2 p.m. – Film ‘Naachtun: The Forgotten Mayan City’, at Town Hall, Room 204
Noon – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park
Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Tod Bostwick: The Verde Salt Mine’ at Town Hall, Room 106
12:30 p.m. – Live performance by Cibecue Creek Dancers, Community Center gymnasium
1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – Hands-on pecan activity, at downtown gazeboandsHan
1:30 p.m. – Live performance by Pima Basket Dancers, Community Center gymnasium
2 p.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music by Cheap Sunglasses Band, outside wine tent
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Michael Zajac: Reconstructing the Lupanar’, at Town Hall, Room 106
2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Four Archaeological short films, at Town Hall, Room 204
2:30 p.m. – Live performance by Aaron White, Community Center gymnasium
3:30 p.m. – Verde River Runoff awards ceremony, at soccer field
Sunday, March 19
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Film ‘Helluva Way To Treat A Soldier ’, at Town Hall, Room 204
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: ArchaeoMadness, at Verde Valley Archaeology Center
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Indian Art Show, at Community Center gymnasium
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wine tents open
10 a.m. until they sell out – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies, cookies, and sweet spicy pickles
10 a.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Ted Neff: Grand Archaeology, at Town Hall, Room 106
11 a.m. – Judging of the Pecan Pie Baking Contest, at Ramada by the soccer field
11:30 a.m. – Live performance by David Wolfs Robe, Community Center gymnasium
Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dennis Gilpin: The Cavates of Cosmos Mindeleff’, at Town Hall, Room 106
Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Film ‘Saving Mes Aynak’, at Town Hall, Room 204
12:30 p.m. – Live performance by Cibecue Creek Dancers, Community Center gymnasium
1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – Hands-on pecan activity, at downtown gazeboandsHan
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Live music by Skunky Ron, outside wine tent
1:30 p.m. – Live performance by Pima Basket Dancers, Community Center gymnasium
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Jaime Awe: Human Response to Environmental Stress and Collapse of Ancient Maya Civilization’, at Town Hall, Room 106
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Film ‘First Footprints’, at Town Hall, Room 204
2:30 p.m. – Live performance by David Wolfs Robe, Community Center gymnasium
More like this story
- Annual Pecan and Wine Festival also includes Archaeology Fair, Art Show
- Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival promises a weekend of fun for everyone
- Schedule of events, Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival
- Camp Verde celebrates Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, town's first Sesquicentennial event of 2015
- Camp Verde celebrates Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, town's first Sesquicentennial event of 2015
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.