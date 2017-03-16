Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival Schedule of Events

The Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is organized each year by Camp Verde Promotions, a 501 (c) 3 volunteer-driven organization whose objective is to provide events for the “pleasure and benefit of the town residents, businesses and merchants as well as visitors,” according to the organization’s website.

For more information about Camp Verde Promotions, or to help organize, set up and break down events, call 928-301-0922 or 928-300-0179.

Or visit www.campverdepromotions.org.

(Schedule always subject to change)

Saturday, March 18

10 a.m. until 6 p.m. – Vendors on the downtown soccer field

10 a.m. – Verde River Runoff, at White Bridge and Clear Creek access points

10 a.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Lecture ‘Gerry Ehrhardt: The General Crook Trail’ at Town Hall, Room 106

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Film Square Holes: ‘Kolb Archaeological and Education Project’, at Town Hall, Room 204

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: ArchaeoMadness, at Verde Valley Archaeology Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Indian Art Show, at Community Center gymnasium

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ancient Indian Technology Display & Presentation, at Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Wine tents open

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies, cookies, and sweet spicy pickles

All day – Pecan launch (children 10 and younger must be accompanied by adult); soccer field

11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Live music by Dave Rice, outside wine tent

11:30 a.m. – Live performance by Aaron White, Community Center gymnasium

Noon to 2 p.m. – Film ‘Naachtun: The Forgotten Mayan City’, at Town Hall, Room 204

Noon – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Tod Bostwick: The Verde Salt Mine’ at Town Hall, Room 106

12:30 p.m. – Live performance by Cibecue Creek Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – Hands-on pecan activity, at downtown gazeboandsHan

1:30 p.m. – Live performance by Pima Basket Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

2 p.m. – Vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music by Cheap Sunglasses Band, outside wine tent

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Michael Zajac: Reconstructing the Lupanar’, at Town Hall, Room 106

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Four Archaeological short films, at Town Hall, Room 204

2:30 p.m. – Live performance by Aaron White, Community Center gymnasium

3:30 p.m. – Verde River Runoff awards ceremony, at soccer field

Sunday, March 19

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Film ‘Helluva Way To Treat A Soldier ’, at Town Hall, Room 204

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Verde Valley Archaeology Fair: ArchaeoMadness, at Verde Valley Archaeology Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Indian Art Show, at Community Center gymnasium

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wine tents open

10 a.m. until they sell out – Verde Valley Questers selling homemade pecan pies, cookies, and sweet spicy pickles

10 a.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Ted Neff: Grand Archaeology, at Town Hall, Room 106

11 a.m. – Judging of the Pecan Pie Baking Contest, at Ramada by the soccer field

11:30 a.m. – Live performance by David Wolfs Robe, Community Center gymnasium

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dennis Gilpin: The Cavates of Cosmos Mindeleff’, at Town Hall, Room 106

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Film ‘Saving Mes Aynak’, at Town Hall, Room 204

12:30 p.m. – Live performance by Cibecue Creek Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

1 p.m. until 3 p.m. – Hands-on pecan activity, at downtown gazeboandsHan

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Live music by Skunky Ron, outside wine tent

1:30 p.m. – Live performance by Pima Basket Dancers, Community Center gymnasium

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Lecture ‘Dr. Jaime Awe: Human Response to Environmental Stress and Collapse of Ancient Maya Civilization’, at Town Hall, Room 106

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Film ‘First Footprints’, at Town Hall, Room 204

2:30 p.m. – Live performance by David Wolfs Robe, Community Center gymnasium