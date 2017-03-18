Obituary: Daniel Louis Huskey

Daniel (Dan) Louis Huskey, age 71, passed away on Sunday, March 5, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a valiant fight with cancer.



He is survived by his two children Amy Huskey (David White) and Shane Huskey, his brothers Michael (Teri Huskey) and Thomas Huskey (Leslie Huskey), his sister Patricia Huskey Caywood (Ron Caywood), and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Zollner Huskey and Kenneth Huskey, and his wife, Shirley.

Dan was born in East St. Louis, Illinois in 1945 and graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, California, in 1963. He spent two years in the US Army starting in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971. Dan was married to Shirley (Gross) Huskey in Renault, Illinois in 1970.



Dan worked numerous jobs during his lifetime but spent most of his time as a coal miner in southern Illinois and Colstrip, Montana; he retired to Camp Verde, Arizona. He had a passion to travel, hike, and collect antique railroad lanterns.



Dan never knew a stranger and found friends all over the world. Amy, David, and Shane wish to thank Dave and Bobbi Emmett and Bonnie Curry of Camp Verde, Arizona, and the services of Willowbrook Hospice in Franklin, Tennessee, for everything they have done for the Huskey family. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 2 pm at Our Lady of Good Council in Renault, Illinois.

