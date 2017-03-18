Obituary: Patsy Lopez

Patsy Lopez, 80 of Cottonwood, passed away on March 13, 2017 at home.

She was born on March 21, 1936 in Tererro, NM to Frank Lucero and Carmelita Ortiz.

Patsy worked and retired from the Navajo Shopping Center Post Office for over 30 years. Patsy loved her children very much and enjoyed reading and taking long walks.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Richard T. Lopez to whom she was married to for 56 years and her step-father Trinidad Chavez.

She is survived by her sons Richard T. Lopez Jr (Jeanette) of Colorado Springs, CO and David Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO; daughters Tina Leyba of Las Vegas, NV, Sandy Martinez (David) of Gallup, NM, Eva Linn of Cottonwood, AZ and Jody Sowers (Paul) of Gallup, NM; step-brothers Roger Chavez of Omaha, NE, Leonard Chavez and Telesfor Chavez of Gallup, NM; sister Margret Griego of Gallup, NM; step-sister Melba Jarzomkowski of Gallup, NM; mother-in-law Irene Lopez; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on March 22, 2017 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, NM. Rosary starts at 10:30am with Mass to follow.

There will be a family and friends gathering afterward.

Burial will take place on Friday, March 24 at 11:00am at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.