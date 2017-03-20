‘The Crucible’ from the Old Vic Theatre in London premieres March 27

Great theater from London continues in Sedona with the Old Vic’s production of “The Crucible” showing on screen Monday, March 27 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Captured live at The Old Vic in London, Olivier-nominated Richard Armitage stars in Arthur Miller’s classic American drama “The Crucible”, brought vividly to life in this visceral five-star production by internationally acclaimed director Yaël Farber.

Based on Salem’s infamous witch trials, “The Crucible” takes place in a small tight-knit community, where personal grievances collide with lust and superstition, fueling widespread hysteria.

Miller’s timeless parable attacks the evils of mindless persecution and the terrifying power of false accusations.

Richard Armitage is making his debut at The Old Vic. He is best known for his work on the big screen, including as Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy and Heinz Kruger in “Captain America: The First Avenger”. He can also be seen in the lead role of the action-adventure film, “Into the Storm”.

“The Crucible” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, March 27 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.