DJ Johnny K, Storm of Perception at Main Stage

COTTONWOOD -- Friday, March 24 local favorite DJ Johnny K brings another of his bi-monthly dance parties to Main Stage. Damion “Johnny K” Robinson has been delighting local crowds and building quite the following locally over the past few years. Guests can expect a night of fun and dance to their favorite songs of the last four decades.

The dance party is free and begins at 9 pm.

Saturday, March 25, sees the return of Prescott metal act Storm of Perception. The show is being put on by ever-growing local metal and rock promoters Syntheticide Entertainment. Legends of the Aruizona metal scene, Storm of Perception will be joined by fellow up and coming metal bands LATENCY and Test.

The show costs $5 and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays 10am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.