Greg Lawson New Music Series debuts with Meadlowark CD release concert

There is a new dinner and music concert series cooking in West Sedona.

Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. the series will feature the nature-inspired music of Meadowlark at Greg Lawson Galleries in West Sedona. Meadowlark features fingerstyle guitarist, Rick Cyge and Lynn Trombetta performing on flute and Irish whistles.



“We have put together a perfect Sedona evening out for each night of the new monthly concert series which offers a memorable evening of dining, live music and stunning photographic art,” producer/guitarist Rick Cyge said. “This new music series is collaboration with two of West Sedona’s finest restaurants, Golden Goose American Grill and Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen, and the treasure that is Greg Lawson Galleries. All are within a short walk or drive of one another. By purchasing concert tickets in advance, concert-goers will receive discount coupons for use for dinner the night of the show.”

“Meadowlark’s captivating, organic music is as distinctive in sound as it is diverse in scope as the skillful combination of a single guitar and solo flute creates music that is both intimate and grand that floats gently, following the land and dances like a butterfly in the breeze,” a reviewer said.

Greg Lawson Galleries features Lawson’s exquisite nature and wildlife photography created from travels to every corner of the world. Cyge comments, “The photography is an overwhelming feast for the eyes, and our original music compositions capture the essence of beautiful, natural places we have traveled. We are excited to be showcasing Meadowlark in this inspiring setting that is such a perfect match for our music.”

This intriguing husband and wife duo began their musical journey together in 1993, playing Celtic music in a small café in a beautiful pecan orchard, and soon evolved into creating their own music inspired by the natural settings to which they were drawn. Choosing the name “Meadowlark,” they soon gained audiences for their performances of instrumental compositions inspired by the desert southwest region, including “Creek Spirit”, written about Trombetta’s experience in the canyons of Sedona, where she spent her childhood summers, playing her flute from high and allowing the sounds to waft down through Oak Creek.

Cyge’s original compositions show his range and deep musicality as both a composer and guitarist. The harp-like sound of his fingerstyle guitar technique intertwines with the pure, melodic tones of Trombetta’s flutes and Irish whistles as Meadowlark’s performance slips effortlessly from melodic tapestries to crisp and exciting up-tempo offerings that catch the ear and command attention.

Being in tune with nature is no cliché for these two thought provoking instrumentalists, and the evening promises to be a memorable musical and visual experience.

Greg Lawson said, “It is Nature which serves us so well, and I want my work to convey that power. The presence of Nature is unbelievable, unimaginable! For me it ‘does it’ for all of us if we let it. When people can allow someone else’s artwork to take them there, to let them soar, to let them fly, it’s a beautiful experience.”

Ticket price is $15 each or two for $25, available at www.MeadowlarkMusic.com; by calling (480) 481-9647; and during business hours at Greg Lawson Galleries, 2679 AZ-89A, Sedona, (928) 202-0340. Meadowlark’s CDs will be for sale at a discounted price for the performance.