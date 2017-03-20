The Indie Bestseller List American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Exit West, Mohsin Hamid
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline
The Whistler, John Grisham
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Celine, Peter Heller
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
South and West: From a Notebook, Joan Didion
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
Unshakeable, Tony Robbins
Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Originals, Adam Grant
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Lab Girl, Hope Jahren
Why We March
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero, Timothy Egan