The Indie Bestseller List, March 22, 2017.

Originally Published: March 20, 2017 8:58 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  4. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid

  5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  6. A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline

  7. The Whistler, John Grisham

  8. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  9. Celine, Peter Heller

  10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. South and West: From a Notebook, Joan Didion

  3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  4. Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  6. Unshakeable, Tony Robbins

  7. Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari

  8. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

  9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

  10. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  3. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  4. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

  5. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  6. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  7. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

  8. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  9. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

  10. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  2. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  3. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. Originals, Adam Grant

  6. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  7. Lab Girl, Hope Jahren

  8. Why We March

  9. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  10. The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero, Timothy Egan