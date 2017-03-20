Life
Columbia Pictures
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Writers: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick
Producers: Bonnie Curtis, David Ellison, Julie Lynn, Dana Goldberg, et al.
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Naoko Mori, Olga Dihovichnaya, et. al.
Six astronauts aboard the space station study a sample collected from Mars that could provide evidence for extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet.
CHiPs
Warner Bros.
Director: Dax Shepard
Writer: Dax Shepard
Producers: Ravi D. Mehta, Andrew Panay, et al.
Cast: Michael Peña, Dax Shepard, Jessica McNamee, Kristen Bell, Vincent D’Onofrio, et. al.
The adventures of two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers as they make their rounds on the freeways of Los Angeles.
Rated R for crude sexual content, graphic nudity, pervasive language, some violence and drug use.