Editorial: Collins’ case has become exercise in delaying justice

Abraham Lincoln once said, “He who represents himself has a fool for a client.”

Spoken some 150 years ago, the former president’s words ring especially true today in the case of the State of Arizona vs. Seth Collins.

In November, Seth Collins asked permission to hire a new lawyer to represent him against the litany of charges stemming from one of the worst car wrecks in local memory, the Nov. 21, 2014, crash on SR 260 in which Collins’ vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a minivan head-on. Everyone was hurt, some seriously. Five medical helicopters and numerous ground ambulances were needed to transport patients to hospitals in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Cottonwood.

Collins ultimately was indicted on 23 charges that included 12 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated DUI, criminal damage, possession of methamphetamine, possession of diazepam, and two counts of paraphernalia.

When Collins pushed to have his public defender removed from the case in November 2016, it came after he had earlier voluntarily agreed to a plea deal that guaranteed 21-25 years in prison. Without the plea, and if the case went to trial, Collins faced a maximum prison term of 195-plus years, with 126 years flat time.

Then he changed his mind.

He told the judge he wanted his family to hire a new attorney to represent him, to which Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff gave Collins 30 days to hire new counsel.

Since then, Collins’ case file is littered with motions asking for deadline extensions. There have been requests for a new judge, claims that the state falsified documents, requests for additional disclosure above and beyond the voluminous material previously provided his former lawyer, and, finally, that he is being held unlawfully against his will.

The legal eagle responsible for this flurry of nuisance motions? Collins is now acting as his own lawyer.

Which directly contradicts what he told the judge when making the case that his former public defender had done a lousy job. Then, the deal-clincher for Collins was that he wanted his family to hire a new lawyer for him.

The judge gave him 30 days to make it happen.

Those 30 days have now extended past 100.

Slow-moving wheels of justice are one thing, but the Collins case has become an exercise in clogging the system to delay justice.

As the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office correctly surmised in a Jan. 19 court filing protesting any more deadline extensions, “This case has been pending long enough.”

Even a fool should be able to see that.