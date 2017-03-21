Jerome mayor’s open forums allow him to hear residents’ expectations for community

JEROME – Maybe it doesn’t seem so long ago when Frank Vander Horst spent 20 years working in marketing, purchasing, supply chain management and strategic business relationships.

“I learned the value of product quality, customer service, human resource management, and relationships with customers and vendors,” says Vander Horst, who serves as the mayor of Jerome and the district governing board president of Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education – when he’s not on the job as E-Rate Manager for the Yavapai County Education Service Agency.

Sure, Vander Horst doesn’t get much sleep. But in the three years he’s worked for the county, he’s visited clients “in all four corners, in 13 of 15 counties.”

“Arizona is a beautiful state. The last five weeks, I have driven over 6,000 miles, visiting with my clients, getting to know them, learning their needs, and how I may help them reach their goals,” he says. “I love what I do, and I believe that what I do really matters, so it really doesn’t seem all that long a work week to me, especially when I add up the all funding we get for our customers.”

But he’s also a fan of being home with his wife Jamie and their three greyhounds.

Jerome Town Council meets the second Tuesday of each month.

Vision for Jerome

Vander Horst says his vision for Jerome “depends on the time frame involved.”

Looking forward, this is Vander Horst’s vision for the next 50 years:

“It looks the same as it does today, but without the brown water, without the barricades surrounding the land slide at the sliding jail, and with the many buildings currently at risk of falling down being restored.

“The Hotel Jerome is a vibrant and alive on all floors. The Jerome Artist’s Co-op continues as the anchor tenant on the first floor, with the second floor becoming offices occupied by professionals that are tired of the valley, and are enjoying the less complicated life of Jerome. Artwork from the Co-op is featured on every floor of the building.

“The third and fourth floors are affordable housing for town employees and artists. And with the best view in the world, the Hotel Jerome’s al fresco wine bar occupies the roof area serving the world class estate bottled vintages from the Verde Valley.”

Imagine a town that is free of vehicles. That’s what Vander Horst would love for Jerome to one day be.

“Jerome [would be] pedestrian only, and we have a low altitude tram and a 1910-era steam-powered engine pulling period Pullmans up the mountain, both bringing visitors to the ‘Wickedest Town in the West.’”

Jerome’s mayor would also like to see the community’s population grow. But not by much, say to about 475.

“And the surge in population are the young, undiscovered – as of yet – artists living in the affordable housing created by the restoration of the Hotel Jerome.”

Vander Horst also looks forward to Jerome having the “only volunteer fire department in Arizona that provides Advanced Life Support (ALS) services for our citizens and visitors.”

Right now, he’s working on his vision for Jerome in 2117.

Coffee and Visions

It’s actually called Coffee and Expectations, this twice each month informal gathering Vander Horst hosts at one of several different eateries in Jerome. But perhaps, he says, the gathering should be renamed Coffee and Visions.

“Everyone can have a vision, but visions don’t become reality unless people share a common vision,” Vander Horst says. “I sit down at one of the great restaurants in Jerome and invite all Jeromans to join me for a cup of coffee – my treat. Then I get to listen as they share their expectations and visions for Jerome.

Meeting dates and locations are published on the Town of Jerome’s website, as well as the Town’s Facebook page.



Just last week, Vander Horst fielded the following questions:

-Where has all our money gone over the last two years?

-What is going on with our water?

-Can we really keep brown water out of our faucets?

Since all of our water comes from snow melt, why don’t we have a snow dance on top of Mingus every January?

-Is the sliding jail area ever going to get fixed?

-Can we please stop wasting money on lawsuits we know we will lose, or unimportant walls that lean?

-How about a citizens’ action committee that is focused on parks and open spaces?

-Why did the town let the Cuban Queen fall down?

-Why do we elect an entire new council every two years? Why don’t we have four-year staggered terms so we can get some long-term thinking and actions?

-Are you going to keep having these Coffee and Expectations? I think it’s awesome that we are meeting.