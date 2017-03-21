Letter: Thanks to all for a successful Beaver Creek Trek for Tech

Editor:

A big shout out to everyone who supported the Friends of Beaver Creek Library’s Fourth Annual Trek for Tech Fun Run held this past weekend in beautiful Lake Montezuma. Nearly 80 participants enjoyed the wonderful weather and ran or walked the 5K and 10K course.

Monies raised are used to support programs and activities, including adult technology classes, held at Beaver Creek’s public library located on the Beaver Creek School campus.

Very generous sponsors for this year’s event were: Taco Bell of Cottonwood (Grace Lahr), Beaver Creek Realty (Debra Riley), Beaver Creek Kiwanis Club, Cricket’s (Kay Nye), Kenny’s Plumbing (Kenny, Janice and Matt Goff), Rask Construction (Norm Rask), Verde Fire & Safety (Peter Cline), Montezuma Dental (Dr. Ryan Carter), and Reay Brothers Excavation (Jacob Reay).

Participants enjoyed the chance to win prizes and coupons donated by Cricket’s, El Patio, Robbie’s, Taco Bell of Cottonwood, Shake, Rattle and Bowl, Out of Africa, Two Feathers, the maintenance department at Oak Creek Golf course, McGuireville Mini Mart, Gail Mello, Johnny Rocket’s, Carl’s Jr., and Dairy Queen (CV) and Sonic.





Strong volunteer support, generous donors, perfect weather, and the enthusiasm of the participants made for another great Trek for Tech event.



FBCL Board: Judy McBride, Gail Mello, Barbara Hitchcock, Grace Lahr, Gary Rasmussen, Sunshower Rose, and Kenn Trout