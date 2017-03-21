Obituary: Robert Roy Fanning

Robert Roy Fanning of Camp Verde, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

He was born on March 19, 1940 in Flagstaff to Roy and Velma Fanning.

Robert attended Emerson Elementary and Flagstaff High School. He worked and retired as a Rancher.

Robert enjoyed working with his backhoe, fighting with his tomatoes, helping neighbors and for the past several years being his wife’s caring nurse and angel.

Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry Fanning; his first-born son, Robert Roy “Rusty” Fanning and both parents, Roy and Velma Fanning.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Karen Fischer Fanning of Camp Verde; son Jody Fanning and his spouse Monette Fanning of Cottonwood, AZ; daughter Tawni Fanning of Cottonwood; step-daughter Candra Fischer Faulkner and her spouse Jesse Faulkner of Camp Verde; step-son Jeff Fischer and his spouse Ginger Fischer of Winslow, AZ; sisters Wilma Fanning of Kingman and Lila Pierce and her spouse Dave Pierce of Flagstaff, AZ; thirteen grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, AZ on Saturday, March 25th at 11 am.

Contributions may be sent to 100 Club of Arizona, 333 N 44th St #100, Phoenix, AZ 85008; Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, www.mcsf.org; or the Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.