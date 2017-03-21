Pair involved in deadly Camp Verde Circle K shooting set for pretrial conferences

CAMP VERDE – Jill Sarah Buckley is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference March 27 before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Buckley, 29, of Camp Verde, is charged with possession/use of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Buckley and Levi Jones, 27, of Phoenix, were arrested for their alleged involvement in an Oct. 10, 2016 Circle K shooting that took the life of a Camp Verde man.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder. His pretrial conference is scheduled for May 15.