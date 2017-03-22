Verde Valley News Roundup

V’ACTE Fire Science students volunteer at Verde River Runoff

Five of the Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education’s fire science students volunteered at the March 18 Verde River Runoff, as they helped competitors out of the water at the Beasley Flat finish line. “With a few people getting out at Clear Creek, it’s probably safe to say we assisted 100-plus people at Beasley Flat,” said V’ACTE Fire Science Instructor Steve Darby. According to V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir, students volunteer each year at the Verde River Runoff.

Camp Verde to hold Earth Day Arts Fest

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde is inviting both artists and lovers of art to Rezzonico Park from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. April 22 for the community’s first Earth Day Arts Fest.

Recycled art is the theme of the Upcycled Art Contest. Entries must be submitted by April 19 to be eligible. Once completed, artists should send a photo of their artwork by email, along with the artwork release to sebra.choe@ampverde.az.gov.

Contact sebra.choe@ampverde.az.gov for a copy of the artwork release, or for more information.

Artwork must be brought to judges’ table by 1 p.m. on April 22 to be on display.

Night work not anticipated for Finnie Flat sidewalk work

CAMP VERDE – Construction on sidewalks for Finnie Flat Road will begin on Thursday, March 23.



Work is scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays. Night work is not anticipated, according to the Town of Camp Verde website, www.cvaz.org.

Pre- Activity traffic control will be installed on Wednesday, March 22. Initial activities will include staging of equipment, some survey work and pot holing for utilities

Arizona Department of Transportation will have a liaison who will keep businesses and the community updated of ongoing activities.

Work is expected to last through July, according to the Towns website.

Historical tour of Sedona Sky Academy

LAKE MONTEZUMA – The Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society will sponsor two small-group tours of Sedona Sky Academy on Saturday, March 25.

Tours will include stories of the property’s past, as well as present academic and therapy programs which will be shared by the academy’s director, Rod Adams. The tour will also include the academy’s administration building, once the home of Ned Warren, infamous land developer in the 1950s and 1960s.

Tours will take place at 1 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. and will begin in the little white church on the property. Please arrive a few minutes prior to the desired tour time.

Sedona Sky Academy is located at 3095 Coronado Trail in Lake Montezuma. Lower Lake Montezuma off of Montezuma Avenue.



Tickets are $7 for Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society members and $10 for non-members. Tickets available at the Beaver Creek Adult Center or at the door. For more information, call 928-567-4648.



All proceeds go to the BCPHS for various projects.

Fort Verde tells ‘History of the Soldier’

CAMP VERDE – With living history interpretations, Fort Verde State Historic Park will hold its annual History of the Soldier event from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9.

The State Park will honor the commitment, dedication and sacrifice of military men and women from the Armed Forces of all eras.

At 1 p.m. April 8, Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s state historian will provide an entertaining and informative appearance. Visitors will also experience military encampments through a living history timeline from all war eras.

Other activities will include flag raising ceremonies and special memorial services as well as drill calls, colors and retreat, the firing of the cannon and Gatling gun, and military tactics and demonstrations.

Also scheduled for the weekend is Dutch oven cooking demonstrations at the cook shack between Fort Verde and the Ramada on Hollamon Street.

Park admission is $7 per person, ages 14 and older, $4 for children ages 7 to 13.

Entrance is free for children ages 6 and younger.

For more information, call Fort Verde State Historic Park at 928-567-3275 or visit AZStateParks.com/fort-verde.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is located at 125 E. Holloman St.

College hires Kirchgraber as foundation executive director

Yavapai College has promoted Paul Kirchgraber to executive director of the Yavapai College Foundation.

Kirchgraber, who in 2010 joined YCF as director of development after having served as chief development officer of the Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross.

According to a press release from the college, Kirchgraber brings “more than 25 years of experience in a variety of roles in higher education and non-profit organizations where he led annual and major gift fundraising programs as well as management, communications and donor relations operational areas.”

Said Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills, Kirchgraber’s “vast experience in resource development and promoting community awareness are valued strengths that he brings to his position.”

Kirchgraber has a Master’s degree in social work from the State University of New York, Brockport; and a Bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville.

Kirchgraber has also served as the national vice president for development for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, and in leadership positions at Arizona State University and the University of Southern California.