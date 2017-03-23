3 Kings Kasbar sets March 31 opening in Old Town

3 Kings Kasbar, which is part of the Epiphany on Pimacomplex located at 102 E. Pima St. in Old Town Cottonwood, will have a grand opening Friday, March 31, 5 p.m.
Opening night events include a performance by belly dancer Carrie Carrie Konyha and live music throughout the evening.
3 Kings Kasbar will specialize in craft cocktails and tapas/world cuisine and lounge atmosphere with a spacious outdoor patio, to complement the Epiphany on Pima art gallery and interactive art and events.
The business hours will be Wednesday through Friday, 4-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The owner/operator, Denise Kelly, said she had friends in the wine business in Old Town and fell
Comments
