Anniversary: Paul and Sue Lidbeck Celebrate 60 years of Marriage

Paul and Sue Lidbeck of Clarkdale celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 23, 2017. They were married in Huntington Park, CA in 1957. On a visit to California from Brooklyn, NY in 1956, Paul drove to a Methodist church looking for a young adult group, where he was introduced to Sue. They were married within 6 months of their first meeting, and in 1963, they moved to Arizona with their daughter and son, Sheryl, age 5 and Glenn, age 3, to manage a Methodist Church Camp atop Mingus Mountain, Camp Mingus. Their children attended Clarkdale Elementary and Junior High School(s). In 1966, Jill, their 3rd child was born in Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital and in 1971, they relocated to Hawaii to manage Camp Kailani, in Kailua, Oahu. In 1980, they returned to Camp Mingus where they retired in 1994 after 30-1/2 years of managing Methodist church camps. Paul and Sue have been blessed with 3 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. They have enjoyed retirement for the past 22 years in the Verde Valley.