New look Camp Verde softball routs Tonopah Valley

Camp Verde High softball’s new line up debuted with a dominant win on Tuesday at home.

The Lady Cowboys beat Tonopah Valley 17-6 in five innings. Camp Verde scored at least three runs in all four of their at bats as they won their second in a row.

“We seemed to hit a little bit better,” said Camp Verde head coach Henry Smith. “We came to focus on trying to hit opposite field (Tuesday), every game we have an idea and try to plan on what we want to work on and right now we really need to focus on hitting opposite field and today they did, got a couple good shots opposite field.”

Camp Verde out hit the Phoenix 12-6 as Tonopah Valley led in errors 5-4.

At the Grace Lee Haught Memorial in Payson last week, Camp Verde beat Snowflake twice but lost to St. Mary’s, Apache Junction, Santa Cruz Valley and Estrella Foothills.

Eight Cowboys got hits against Tonopah Valley, with senior Kayla Hackett leading the way with 4 RBIs after hitting an inside the park home run.

“I think we did good,” said catcher/outfielder Jade Oium. “I think we got stuff to work on but I think we are definitely progressing as a team and really gelling together in this new line up so I’m really excited.”

Freshman Hailey Moore started in the circle for Camp Verde against the Phoenix, giving up two earned runs on five hits and seven walks but striking out four. Freshman Jacy Finley relieved her and gave up one walk and one hit but struck out two in one inning.

“Sometimes it’s hard to judge in a game like this where the score is so lopsided,” Smith said. “So the biggest thing in a game like this is we try to stay focused and try to stay in control an disciplined and for the most part we did that today.”

Smith said he would rather they play close games then win comfortably.

“We want pressure, that’s what we need,” Smith said. “It’s what we play the game for, it’s a fun part of the game, when your opponent is applying a lot of pressure and we battle through that stuff. Hopefully the next few games we get some pressure.”

The game Tonopah Valley highlighted some line up changes, most notably Oium moving to catcher and Serenity Garcia moving from backstop to second base.



“We’re starting to name some permanent positions and things like that,” Smith said. “It’s that time of the season where we’ve made some what I think are somewhat final decisions on positions.”

Oium went 2-for-3 and scored 2 runs on Tuesday. On defense she had a .700 fielding percentage.

“I feel Jade can help us a little bit more as a catcher and we moved Serenity to second base I think she can help us out a little bit better there,” Smith said. “We’re at that time now where we somewhat need some solid positions and it’s time to try and work those positions in and be prepared for the state title run.”

Oium said she’s excited to get to start at catcher after practicing it and that she is hitting very well lately.

“It’s good,” Oium said. “I’ve been working at catcher for a while and finally got to start so I was really excited and I was a little nervous but I think I did alright for the first day (laughs).”

Up next for Camp Verde is a trip to Glendale Prep on March 28 and their next home game is March 31 when they host Sedona Red Rock.

Oium said the tournament in Payson was full of positives because of the things they learn and the line up changes.

Smith said the tournament was good to get Jordyn Cowsert more innings pitching and allowing Camp Verde to rely less on Finley.

“We learned a lot and that’s what’s important,” Smith said. “We kinda figured out where we are as a team and we came home and talked about changes that we need to make and we made those changes and we’re going to ride it out from here and see what we can do.”