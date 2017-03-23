Obituary: Linda Marie Garcia Ohanian

Linda Ohanian,of Cornville/Cottonwood passed on March 12, 2017 @ Valley View Care after losing her battle with cancer.
No services will be held, donations can be made to Valley View Care, 421 N. Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Linda is survived by Her (Aunt) Audrey Daugherty (Niece) Susan Seay (Nephews) Steven and David Bradford and many cousins and friends.
She will be missed.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
