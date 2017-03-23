Schultz shines at Sedona Friendship Invite

SEDONA — Led by junior Nate Schultz, Camp Verde High boys track and field added more potential state qualifiers on Wednesday night.

Schultz earned an automatic qualification for the state meet and another provisional qualification at the Friendship Invitational at Sedona Red Rock.

“It’s gone well,” said Camp Verde head coach Mike O’Callaghan.

Schultz finished second in the long jump, leaping 19-08.25 and punching a ticket to state in that event.

He had previously earned an automatic qualification for state in the triple jump and provisionally qualified in the long jump.

Schultz also provisionally qualified for state as part of the 4x800 relay team and in the 300-meter hurdles.

The 4x800 Relay squad of sophomore Brandon Cruz, sophomore Joseph Jones, sophomore Ephraim Navarro and Schultz finished in 9:25.33.

Schultz won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.45.

Junior Mathew Wade provisionally qualified for state in the discus, finishing seventh with a toss of 111-04.50.

In the Frosh/Soph section of discus, sophomore Damian Wathogoma took third with a throw of 99-02. He was also sixth in the Frosh/Soph shot put, going 32-07.50, a personal record.

Schultz won the triple jump with a mark of 41-01.75. Sophomore Christopher Holdgrafer took second in the Frosh/Soph triple jump, with a 36-02.75.

The meet was against a number of upper division teams like Flagstaff and Mingus Union.

Sophomore Christopher Holdgrafer, in 17.14, won the 110m hurdles for the Frosh/Soph competition.

Sophomore Daniel Carley (12.67) was fourth in the Frosh/Soph 100 meters. He was sixth in the Frosh/Soph 400 meters.

Sophomore Joseph Jones was second in the Frosh/Soph 800 meters and won the 1600 meters of that division. Cruz was fourth in the Frosh/Soph 1600.

O’Callaghan said it was also a nice day.

It rained but only sprinkles at the end of the meet.

“Even with the wind, it’s a gorgeous day to be out here, the sun’s not beating on ya,” O’Callaghan said. “The cloud cover was really, really nice.”

O’Callaghan said the wind didn’t hurt the athletes.

“It wasn’t so bad (Wednesday) because the jumps is probably where it would most affect you but it’s been more of a cross wind so it hasn’t been really much of a problem,” O’Callaghan said.