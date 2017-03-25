Letter: Thanks to all for making Pecan and Wine Fest a success

Editor:
Our Pecan and Wine Festival was a huge success. Thank you to all our vendors, volunteers, our board members, musicians and all the participants who purchased all our pecans, wine, and a huge variety of food and wares.
You were all part of our success.
A big thank you to the Town of Camp Verde and all the businesses in town that reaped the benefits of a huge festival.
We are all looking forward to the next one which will be the Cornfest, 3rd weekend in July.
Bobbie Tennant
Camp Verde Promotions
