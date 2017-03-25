Obituary: Mary Palmira Gomez Wynn 1923-2017

Mary Palmira “Pal” Gomez Wynn passed away March 17, 2017 in Flagstaff, AZ.

Mrs. Wynn was born May 17, 1923 in Flagstaff, AZ to Santa Cuesta Soto Gomez and Victor Gomez. She attended Emerson Elementary School, South Beaver Elementary School, graduating from Flagstaff High School in 1942. She spent most of her life working in the accounting field.



She worked at the Navajo Army Depot where she met and married William Wynn. She moved to Cottonwood, AZ where she became a real estate broker and opened her own office, Wynn Realty.

Mrs. Wynn is survived by her daughter Pam Smith of Flagstaff, AZ and her son Terry Knight of Oregon. The loves of her life grandson Chris Smith of Cottonwood, AZ, granddaughters Tiffany Smith of Flagstaff, AZ, Brittany Knight of Phoenix, AZ and great-grandchildren Christopher Smith of Cottonwood, AZ, Marianna Smith and Dominick Smith of Flagstaff, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Victoria O., Genevieva and Victoria M. Gomez and brothers Marcelino and Frank Gomez and grandson Victor and husband William Wynn.

A memorial service will be Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:00am at Norvel Owens Mortuary Chapel, 914 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Information provided by survivors.