Clarkdale’s re-enactment of 1928 bank robbery set for April 8

Want to see a little local history in action? The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum proudly presents the 1928 Bank Robbery of the Clarkdale Branch of the Arizona Bank in full color and sound April 8 on Historic Main Street in Clarkdale.

The re-enactments will take place during the 8th Annual Clarkdale Historic Building and Home Tour at 10:30, 12:30 and 2:30. Come see your local friends and neighbors as they portray the infamous Willard Forester and Earl Nelson, bank robbers by profession; David Saunders, the bank manager; and the lawman Jim Roberts; and many others who just happened to be on Main Street that fatal day, June 21, 1928.