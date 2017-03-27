Film Festival hosts ‘The Artist’ and ‘Midnight in Paris’ to kick off Voila Tour

What do “The Artist” starring Jean Dujardin and “Midnight in Paris” by Woody Allen have in common? They are both playing at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on Tuesday, April 4 to launch Voila Tour’s week of French Festivities in Sedona.

Twenty artists from France will arrive in Arizona for two weeks of cultural exchange and a celebration of our commonalities expressed in the Universal language of the arts.

You’ll be greeted by renowned musicians Belen la Parisienne accompanied by Jo playing street music and French standards in the style of Edith Piaf. A glass artist will demonstrate unique methods of creating one-of-a-kind beads and other items with glass from Murano, Italy. After the first film a special rose wine from Provence, L’esprit de Sainte Marguerite, Cotes de Provence will be served along with tapenades by award winning Chef Marie-Pierre gall. Music will transport you to the romance of the City of Lights.

The Artist 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

“The Artist” was the winner of five Academy Awards, including Best Picture (and was nominated for five more). It also won three Golden Globe Awards including Best Picture.

“The Artist” is a heartfelt and entertaining valentine to classic American cinema. Set during the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era and shot on location in Los Angeles, “The Artist” tells the story of a charismatic movie star unhappily confronting the new world of talking pictures. Mixing comedy, romance and melodrama, “The Artist” is itself an example of the form it celebrates: a black-and-white silent film that relies on images, actors and music to weave its singular spell.

Hollywood, 1927: George Valentin (Oscar-winner Jean Dujarden) is a silent movie superstar. The advent of talkies will sound the death knell for his career and see him fall into oblivion. For young extra Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo), it seems the sky’s the limit — major movie stardom awaits. “The Artist” tells the story of their interlinked destinies.

Midnight in Paris 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

“Midnight in Paris” was the winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writer/director Woody Allen. The film was also nominated for three additional Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It stars Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates and Carla Bruni.

“Midnight in Paris” is a romantic comedy set in Paris about a family that goes there because of business, and two young people who are engaged to be married in the fall have experiences there that change their lives. It‘s about a young man’s great love for a city, Paris, and the illusion people have that a life different from theirs would be much better.



This special event kicks off with a musical welcome at 3:30 pm. “The Artist” will show at 4 p.m., and “Midnight in Paris” will show at 7 p.m. One film including wine and tapenades $20.00, Both movies with wine intermission $25.00. Additional glass available for purchase.

The Mary D. Fisher Theater 2030 W. S.R. 89A in West Sedona. Call 928-282-1177 for tickets or more information. Tickets are also available at the box office and at: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.