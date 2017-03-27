The Indie Bestseller List American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
Exit West, Mohsin Hamid
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
In This Grave Hour, Jacqueline Winspear
The Whistler, John Grisham
Celine, Peter Heller
A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline
The Refugees, Viet Thanh Nguyen
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
South and West, Joan Didion
Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
Unshakeable, Tony Robbins
Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Originals, Adam M. Grant
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
Lab Girl, Hope Jahren
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Immortal Irishman, Timothy Egan
Why We March
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
MASS MARKET
1984, George Orwell
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Obsession, Nora Roberts
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
The Black Widow, Daniel Silva
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis
YOUNG ADULT
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth
Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly
Caraval, Stephanie Garber
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
Looking for Alaska, John Green
The Fault in Our Stars, John Green
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)
Pax, Sara Pennypacker
Hidden Figures (Young Readers’ Edition), Margot Lee Shetterly