The Boss Baby
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Director: Tom McGrath
Writers: Marla Frazee, Michael McCullers
Producers: Ramsey Ann Naito, et. al.
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi, Tobey Maguire, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Buscemi, ViviAnn Yee, Eric Bell Jr., et. al.
A suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.
Rated PG for some mild rude humor.
Cezanne and I
Magnolia Pictures
Director: Danièle Thompson
Writer: Danièle Thompson
Producers: Albert Koski, et al.
Cast: Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne, Alice Pol, et. al.
A historical drama traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned 19th century French artists - painter Paul Cézanne (Guillaume Gallienne) and writer Emile Zola (Guillaume Canet) - from their first meeting as schoolmates to their creative rivalry as fame and success continue to elude Cézanne.
Rated R for language, sexual references and nudity.