For Sedona With Love, From the South of France

You can leave your passport at home for an exciting adventure at the Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park in West Sedona. Voila Tour is flying France to us! This troupe of artists and performers has many events scheduled through Sedona the week of April 4-8.



April 5th from 3:30-5:30 p.m., come and be mesmerized by Action Painting: a combination of music, vocals and live painting.

From the city of Bordeaux, Cadijo is a vocalist and award-winning harmonica player, from the Blues to Gypsy Jazz his versatile style includes the French Standards, he will play along side Axel Delanis who will accompany him on guitar and also harmonica while Cattaneo, a famous painter and sketch artist paints live on stage.

Cattaneo has performed his Action Paintings in France, Scotland, Bolivia, the USA and in Mexico. The painting he creates will be a gift from Voila Tour to the Honoring Women committee and will be auctioned by Fire Chief Kris Kazian to benefit the Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park.

Benou, a very talented glass artist will demonstrate her method for creating jewelry and other items using glass from Murano, Italy and a combination of traditional European and Western arts and crafts techniques.

Her items will be available for purchase and she has graciously donated a couple of special pieces to Honoring Women, a section of the park and the committee that maintains and supports the entire park, for our auction.

A very special rose wine from Provence will be available by the glass and award-winning French Chef Marie-Pierre Gall will prepare and serve delicious tapenades. Chef Gall was distinguished by Gault & Millau for her inventiveness and excellency. She and Chef Walter will collaborate on an epicurean dinner to be savored at Rene’s in Tlaquepaque on Saturday, April 8th.

Voila Tour intends to visit Sedona annually bringing different artists and cultural experiences each year. Future plans include bringing Sedona artists to France. For complete schedule please visit: voilatour.fr

Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park is a lovely pedestrian park adjacent Bank of America on Northview in West Sedona. Within the park are areas honoring the five branches of the military, women for their contributions to family, state and country, military service dogs, and North American Indians. JamesenMemorialPark.org