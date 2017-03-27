Sir Harrison brings The Blues to Sound Bites Grill

Born and raised in Tucson, Harrison Begay is full-blood Dine' (Navajo), and he started playing guitar at the age of thirteen. Experimenting with the sounds of heavy metal, rock, and classical, it would be the soulful melodies of blues music that would capture his attention. Sir Harrison played behind closed doors trying to understand the essence of blues music and the importance of the field as a whole. His chief inspirations include Robert Johnson, Buddy Guy, Hound Dog Taylor, Albert Collins, Albert King, Freddy King, BB King, Robert Cray and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Harrison performs all over Arizona, and Saturday April 1st from 7-10pm he will be at Northern Arizona’s Sound Bites Grill located at the Hyatt Shops. Harrison tends to bring special guests with him when available and not on tour. You may see a famous bass players, saxophone artists or drummer which always leads to an amazing concert. Every show is brilliant whoever is playing.

The band performs from 7-10pm with three sets.

Cover charge is only $10 and you may order dinner before or during the performance.

Sir Harrison forged on into the Flagstaff, AZ, music scene where he has had a tremendous impact on the local music community and now has quite a following in the Phoenix, Prescott, Jerome and Sedona markets.

From his influences, experiences, and his own prowess as an artist, Sir Harrison has developed a sound that resonates with traditional blues as well as contemporary crossbreeds.

By forming such a diverse range of music, he achieves a unique sound and mood in each song. His lyrics echo this diversity as they range from heartbreak, loss, revitalization, and ideological principles he lives by.

As a performer, he relates on a high level with his listeners, riling them up and calming them down while attuned to their reactions and desires. Off the stage, he is comfortable making personal contact with his fan-base, adding an intimate dimension to his role as an artist.

As a result, his fans are a diverse crowd, spanning generations, cultures, and ethnicity, their common ground being that they are all astute music lovers grateful to have Sir Harrison in their local music scene.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N Hwy 89a at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops. Doors open at 5:30pm.