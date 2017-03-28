Commentary: HealthiestYou at Camp Verde Unified School District

Initial reports back on the first month’s use of our new health benefit for all employees, HealthiestYou (Dial-a-Doc), indicate it is accomplishing its purpose.

Our expectation is it will serve a convenience to our staff allowing them to contact a medical professional and receive their diagnosis and prescription over the phone or internet.

From a district perspective, we expect overall insurance savings from less doctor and urgent care visits to more than pay the cost of this benefit. Our first month’s savings were estimated at over $7,000.

Security at CVMS

An ongoing concern at the Middle School has been the lack of security of all three entrances to the school. Security doors are being installed to remedy this concern by controlling ingress and egress of the campus.

On stage

The stupenderific musical comedy Once Upon a Mattress opens March 31 and April 6-7 at 7 p.m., produced by the CVHS Theatre Arts Guild (drama club).

There are about 35 high school and middle school students involved both on and backstage. The students range from eighth graders to seniors, and include kids from widely ranging communities and demographics.

The theatre/drama class is currently working on their technical theatre unit and supporting the show by creating props and costumes and preparing for hair and make-up.

The CVHS Concert Choir very gratefully welcomed new accompanist Mrs. Kathy Jossie to their ensemble. We have been without an accompanist for most of the year. Her presence opens up a wealth of choral literature and opportunity for our Choir students, and allows for a much richer educational experience.

Pasta from scratch

Our culinary students are back at it again. Today they created pasta salad from scratch. It was truly delicious. Our Carpentry/Woods students are starting to work on their final projects and oh are they impressive.

Spring Sports Picture Day will be Wednesday, March 29 after school.

AIMS Science testing for our 10th graders will begin on Tuesday, March 28 and concludes Thursday, March 30.

At the middle school

Time is flying by at Camp Verde Middle School. Sixth Grade Language Arts students are busy practicing and preparing for the AZMERIT test. This week we finished up our final drafts on an argumentative essay. We also worked on our reading and comprehension skills. They are doing a great job in preparing. It’s just a few weeks away.

In Mr. Hansen’s sixth grade Math, we are moving into Geometry. We have been classifying different types of quadrilaterals and also graphing the vertices of polygons on a coordinate plane. The next step will be using formulas to calculate area of two dimensional polygons and then move on to working with three dimensional polyhedrons, like prisms and pyramids.

In sixth Grade Teen Leadership, the students have just finished up their fourth speech with the topic An Important Relationship to You. The sixth graders are getting comfortable with speaking in front of other people. Now they are exploring the difference of self-concept, which is how you see yourself, compared to image, which is how other people see you. Students are finding ways to control their image in a positive way.

As Adrienne Wright’s seventh grade Math reviews, we are also beginning new concepts of probability and statistics. Students are comparing theoretical and experimental probability by flipping a coin 50 times, then a hundred, and then 200 times. This allows them to distinguish between theoretical and experimental probability, as well as help them to understand the more time an experiment is conducted the more accurate it is.

Seventh grade Social Studies is learning about immigration and the late Industrial Revolution. They are finding out what it was like as a new immigrant to this country and how it relates to immigrants today. They are also seeing how different life was in the early1900s compared to the things we have and enjoy today.

In Mr. Tankesley’s seventh grade Science, students began to explore astronomy by first identifying the relationship between the modern calendar and the sun and earth.

Eighth grade Math is continuing our journey through linear functions. We are also completing a graphing activity that incorporates art. Mrs. Monroe’s other class, Teen Leadership, finished presenting their value projects and began a unit on happiness.

Eighth graders are being enriched by a visit from Laurel Abdelnour from the Yavapai County Health Dept. She is teaching a unit on “healthy relationships” and how to spot unhealthy ones!

Students in Title I Reading have been working diligently on improving their reading fluency and comprehension skills. They are also learning several Greek and Latin roots that will help them build their vocabulary. In addition to working on their personal reading growth, students from the seventh and eighth grade classes are enjoying the time we spend with our 2nd grade reading buddies.

This week in Title I Math, the classes have focused on converting mixed numbers to and from improper fractions, adding fractions and solving expressions using the order of operations. The 8th grade class reviewed the different types of angles, their relationships and how to solve for an unknown angle. The sixth and seventh graders worked with metric conversions involving volume, mass, and length.

On the field

On Thursday, baseball is home against Payson, and the softball team travels to Pine. Soccer is home both Tuesday and Thursday with the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4:30 p.m. Camp Verde’s annual track meet is April 6 beginning at 9 a.m. on the high school track.

SST Process Progress

Since the beginning of October, our SST team has spent countless hours creating and solidifying the protocol and processes on how to nurture and provide specific, individualized support in the areas of reading, math, and behavior for our students. We recently rolled out the new process to our grade levels by having the teachers walk through a case-study from start to finish.

Teachers were provided with grade level appropriate cases in which the team had to problem solve and utilize research based resources to figure out how to provide interventions and consult with identified staff member/support personnel, all while trying to improve academic/behavioral concerns highlighted in the case study.

Each grade level shared their case study, the process involved for their case, and the results with the rest of the staff.

Musical Instrument Museum

Recently, our fantastic elementary choir students got the chance to take a field trip to the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix. The field trip included an orientation video, a museum tour, free-choice learning, and a visit to the hands-on Experience Gallery.

Timelines

Mrs. Elsea’s fifth grade class participated in a lesson in timelines. It was a great example of hands-on learning that spans multiple subjects, including math, writing, grammar, and social studies.



Students were provided with a rubric prior to beginning the project, allowing them to rate their own creations against the expected quality of work.



This was a great way to introduce self-directed learning and assessment—a skill all students need in the 21st century — while still providing easily accessible parameters.

Time again for AzMERIT

The AzMERIT and AIMS science tests begin this week at the elementary school. All components are in place, thanks to the hard work of the teachers, students, Rebecca McIlvaine (school counselor), Gary Lagoy (tech genius), and Vicki Douvikas (district test coordinator).



To involve the whole school in this important measure, we have started a new tradition this year whereby each K-2nd grade class “adopts” one third-fifth grade class. During that class’s testing window, the students and teachers are providing encouragement in the way of cards and snacks.



Special Education Report

In Pre-School, the little ones have been learning about bugs. They walked around the playground with magnifying glasses and nets, trying to catch bugs to investigate. They have also been reading about bugs, making bug art, and eating veggies and fruit that bugs like.

Ants on a Log

In addition to classroom work, Sharon Wenger and Jenni Jackson do home visits to work with one of our little students.

In Elementary School, the students and special education staff have been preparing for AZMERIT testing which begins on Monday.

Students and classrooms are ready for testing.

In Middle School, the students and special education staff have been playing math charades to help boost the students learning in a fun and engaging way.

In the Gifted Program, Denise Meyer has been busy this first week back after break, assessing students to enter the Gifted program.