Letter: Camp Verde community stepped up to make OLLI open house a success

Editor:

I wish to publicly thank all the wonderful local restaurants who supported our first ever OLLI Open House here in Camp Verde.

The event was held Thursday, March 23, at the new CV library, and thanks to these generous business owners, we had a fabulous time.

We had oodles of food, some donated, some sold to us at a discounted price, but more than enough to feed all the folks who came out in the inclement weather (and during the power outage!) to find out what OLLI was all about and to volunteer their knowledge.

These are the amazingly supportive and cooperative businesses: Beto’s Corner, Crusty’s Pizza, Gabriela’s Taco Shop, Sutler’s Steakhouse, La Casita, Dollar Stop, and Bargain Smart (soon to be renamed Susan’s Market). We had clear signs at the event touting these businesses and everyone loved the great food. I have a feeling these places are going to see an increase in customer traffic very soon! I, for one, will definitely patronize these places with reg ularity.

Melissa Bowersock

Camp Verde