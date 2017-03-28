Obituary: Barbara Ann Hitchcock

Barbara Ann Hitchcock, born September 25, 1947 in Detroit, MI., passed away March 20, 2017 in Cottonwood, AZ.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Phil Hitchcock.
