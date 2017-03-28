Photographer Susie Reed to lead 6th annual Explore Ancient Wonders Tour

Sedona photographer Susie Reed will share her passion for rock art and insights about archaeology on a specially customized tour of Honanki Heritage Site on Friday, March 31, 1-4:30 p.m. This tour, which is being held in honor of Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, is part of the 6th Annual Explore Ancient Wonders Events.

Reed and Pink Jeep Tours will lead this extended tour. Participants will feel like they’ve stepped back in time as they view Sinagua pictographs, petroglyphs and dwellings and learn about the site’s inhabitants who were there from AD 1150 - 1350. They’ll also enjoy a beautiful drive to and from the location.

Honanki has been called a world class site by leading authorities. It’s in a part of Arizona that has the largest concentration of rock art sites in the Southwest. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was among the first recipients of a Save America’s Treasures grant established by the U.S. Congress to fund repairs and improvements at nationally significant historic sites.

Reed, considered a foremost photographer of Southwestern rock art, knows Honanki well after photographing an excavation and restoration project there for years, which was funded by this grant. She observed first hand the wealth of artifacts uncovered as well as parts of dwellings that were unearthed and rebuilt.

She’s an avid photographer of Sedona’s archaeology sites and beautiful landscapes. Her desire to protect them inspired her to become a conservation photographer who brings awareness to the value of these special places by sharing her photographs, doing talks and leading tours.

Her passion for rock art took hold in 1995 when she unexpectedly discovered some pictographs and petroglyphs while vacationing in Sedona. A few years later she had the good fortune to cross paths with Coconino National Forest archaeologist Peter Pilles at a remote rock art site. They became friends and a valuable exchange began.

Pilles taught Reed about archaeology and enabled her to photograph several sites and excavations, including ones at Honanki. She’s donated many photos to the National Forest for their archives, site signage, exhibits and elsewhere.

Some of her rock art pictures are permanently displayed in Sedona Forest Service and Visitor Centers thanks to an individual artist’s grant she received from the Sedona Arts and Culture Commission. They grace the walls at the Enchantment Resort and are enjoyed by collectors internationally.

Susie Reed also teaches photography and will provide photo tips during the Honanki tour. She’s taught and spoken at San Francisco Art Institute, California College of the Arts, Sedona Arts Center, Sedona Photofest and elsewhere.

She’s exhibited in major museums and galleries including the De Young, Cooper Hewitt and the International Museum of Photography. She’s represented by Goldenstein Gallery, which was voted the top gallery in Sedona for the last nine years.

The 6th annual Explore Ancient Wonders Events are a collaboration of Keep Sedona Beautiful, Pink Jeep Tours and Susie Reed Photos with the assistance of the National Park Service. They serve to inform, educate and expose the public to Arizona’s archaeology treasures, their value and ways to protect them.

The March 31st Honanki tour will depart from Keep Sedona Beautiful at 360 Brewer Road. Advanced reservations are required. Space is limited. This is a paid tour. For prices and to make reservations call Pink Jeep Tours at 928-282-5000 and ask for the Honanki Archaeology Month Tour. For additional information call 928-204-5856 or visit www.susiereedphotos.com.