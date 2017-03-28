Sedona’s Hannah Ringel ranks among state’s best in shot put, discus

Sedona-Red Rock defending state shot put champion Hannah Ringel is clearly in a league of her own among Arizona Division IV shot put and discus throwers so far this year.

In fact, she is one of the state’s best in both disciplines according to the latest Arizona state rankings by athletic.net.

Among Division IV throwers, Ringel is more than 6-feet ahead of her nearest competitor in the shot put. She was last year’s runner-up at the state meet in the discus and so far this season is more than 12 feet ahead of the state’s second best thrower in Division IV. She’s not alone locally as Camp Verde senior Shayla Campbell-Kilburn is ranked sixth in Division IV discus with a best throw of 97-feet, 6-inches.

But forget divisional rankings. Ringel’s efforts to date make her competitive with any thrower in Arizona in any division. In the overall Arizona state rankings this week, Ringel’s seasonal best of 40-feet, 10-inches in the shot put ranks her second overall behind state leader Kayliegh Conlon of Mountain Point High School. Ringel is also ranked No. 6 all classes combined in the discus with a season’s best thrown of 124-feet, 8-inches.

Ringel isn’t the only Sedona-Red Rock athlete turning heads so far this season. On the boys side, senior Joe Glomski is ranked second among Division IV 100-meter sprinters with a season’s best time of 11.32 seconds. Glomski is also ranked No. 1 among Division IV long jumpers at an even 21-feet and is No. 2 among state triple jumpers at 42-feet, 10.5 inches.

In other state rankings that feature Sedona-Red Rock athletes, sophomore Drake Ortiz is tied for the fourth-best pole vault in Division IV at 11-6. Senior Dawson Stevens is tied for the state’s best performance in the high jump at 6-2. Charles Rescigno is ranked 10th in the discus (125-0.25) and senior Justin Aleman is ranked seventh in the shot put with a best throw of 43-feet.

On the girls side, Sedona-Red Rock freshman flash Jacqueline King has as best time of 28.11 seconds in the 200, which is the seventh best time in Division IV. Chenoa Crans, a junior, has a best time of 49.91 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and that’s the second-best time recorded this year by a Division IV athlete.

In the girls Division IV high jump, Sedona-Red Rock senior Sophia Perry and freshman teammate Jacqueline King are tied for the fourth-best mark in the high jump at 4-10 while Sedona junior Julia Koss is ranked No. 2 in the pole vault at 10-feet. Perry is also ranked seventh in Division IV in the long jump (15-5) and sixth in the triple jump (32-9).