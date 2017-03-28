Woman arrested for alleged theft of $1,784 in baby formula

COTTONWOOD - A woman who was identified by Walmart’s Loss Prevention for stealing $1,784 in baby formula March 13 was arrested Monday around 8:46 p.m.

Raven Gill, 18, was booked on several felony charges, including shoplifting, and aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

According to Cottonwood Police Department news release, officers responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifter – who Loss Prevention identified as being the suspect from the felony case which occurred March 13.

“The witness pointed out a black female standing at the self-checkout registers and identified her as the suspect in question. It was learned later at the Yavapai County Jail that the suspects name was Raven Gill. Officers approached Gill and advised her that once she was done paying that they needed to speak her,” stated the release.



Officers asked Gill to come with them, at which point she refused, demanding to know what it was about, said police. Officers informed Gill that it was regarding a theft.

The intention was to speak to Gill about the incident away from the sales floor in the Loss Prevention Office, however Gill immediately denied involvement and refused to cooperate, according to the release.

“Gill became extremely verbal and argumentative making it clear that she was not going to cooperate,” stated the release.



Police said it was confirmed by dispatch that there was an ongoing case regarding the shoplifting from March 13.

With Loss Prevention’s positive identification of Gill being the suspect in question, stated the release, an officer moved to place Gill under arrest.

Initially, said police, Gill appeared to be cooperative and turned around as directed to be handcuffed.

“As the officer was placing Gill into handcuffs she said that she was going to bomb America. Before he was able to complete the handcuffing process Gill turned toward the officer suddenly and screamed "Don't…..”" and began to fight and pull away,” stated the release.



With another officer’s assistance, Gill was taken to the floor. Police said she was then placed on her stomach where officers were able to adjust and lock the handcuffs.

Gill was kicking her feet wildly at the officers, striking one in the lower legs, according to the release.

Once she was secured the officers attempted to lift her to her feet and escort her out of the store, said police, but once on her feet Gill again lashed out violently.

“Officers attempted to walk Gill a second time at which point she began to fight, violently turning her body and pull away in an attempt to avoid custody and screaming obscenities at the officers,” stated the release.

Police said due to Gill’s behavior, she was again placed on the floor on her stomach at which point she began kicking again.

“Gill continuously attempted to grab at the officers in a way to cause them injury. While waiting for other officers to assist, Gill continued to scream obscenities at the officers. Gill continued making threats towards the officers and yelled obscenities about Americans in general,” stated the release.

Once other officers arrived on scene Gill was able to be taken out to a patrol car and transported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail where she was placed into their custody.