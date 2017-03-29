Marching for Meals: Verde Valley communities bring awareness to hungry seniors

VERDE VALLEY – The communities of Cottonwood and Camp Verde supported the ninth annual ‘March for Meals’ Saturday morning.

In Cottonwood, the march began at the Verde Valley Senior Center at 9 a.m., led by Mayor Tim Elinski.

In Camp Verde, the march began at The Gazebo at 10 a.m., led by Town Manager Russ Martin.

Pancake breakfasts were offered immediately after the marches.

The march, which benefits the local Meals-on-Wheels program, is a way to raise awareness and collect pledges that support the senior community.

“Meals-on-Wheels is more than just a meal!” exclaimed Elaine Bremner, Executive Director of the Verde Valley Senior Center.

Bremner said that the program serves approximately 245 home-delivered meal recipients on a daily basis to qualified clients throughout the Verde Valley.