Sedona Pathways, Our Daily Journey: Lake Pleasant

So this is what I went down to the Lake Pleasant area to shoot yesterday yesterday … it is amazing and the mountains are literally covered with carpets of wildflowers … everywhere! Think I’ll head back down there on Thursday to shoot more areas and also get the lake in some of the shots. May or June will see me on the lakes getting wildlife and scenic shots from lake level and always looking for roadside opportunities too. There is so much beauty that surrounds us, no matter where you live, it is there and we are truly blessed to be here and live in these marvelous times. I love global warming … in Sedona, it will be 43F in about 2 hours and a mere 10 hours later the temperature will rise 27degrees to 70F … the sun is such an incredible source of energy and fortunately our earth keeps spinning as we orbit our star, else we would have a severely cooked side and a very cold side … and we have nothing to do with it except to enjoy the blessings of life … but all good things come to an end and in earths future the sun will have an ending that includes cremation of our planet … oh well … change is the norm.

Up to Flagstaff late morning for lunch with a friend, shoot some of the area, back to Sedona and help a friend with some software and photoshop techniques then the ISO 100 group will be over in the evening and the fare will be some exceptional photography by some of the finest photographers in the area. A treat!

One had three outings today and fortunately did not score a kill … a nice walk with a friend around the ponds and a quiet evening working on images … rather the perfect day.

Have a beautiful day, smile and share your joy …

Ted

While yet we talk and linger late at parting,

And this say o’er each day as my last words,

Success will come by love and trust and work.

Max Ehrmann