Wolf pups join pack at Out of Africa

CAMP VERDE – Ten-week-old brothers Alaska and Guardian seem to be enjoying their new home at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde.

Without intention, the fuzzy and rambunctious duo invoke “awws” from nearly every visitor who walks by.

The pups have joined three resident wolves: Kalia, an alfa female; Kanab, an alfa male; and Wisdom, another male. Together, they are a pack.

The Family Dynamic

Out of Africa owners Dean and Prayeri Harrison said the wolf pack loves the new additions.

Wisdom was the low one on the totem pole, and he wasn’t very happy, said Prayeri.

“As soon as we brought the pups in, he just changed. And its whole family unit now,” she said.

“He’s a big brother,” added Dean.

The adult wolves are very happy with and very protective of the youngsters – just as if they were their own, said the owners.

The Harrisons describe Guardian as the fearless leader. “He throws caution to the wind,” explained Dean.

Alaska is more mellow, timid, and cautious. He likes to take it easy and do it right, said Prayeri.

When asked about the pups’s daily routine, she replied, “Eat, play, sleep.”

The Rescue Adventure

“We rescued them,” said Prayeri.

The Harrisons said a wolf breeder from Arkansas called the park about the pups. The man told the owners that he was unable to take care of the young brothers.

The Harrisons flew to Arkansas and rented a vehicle to drive Alaska and Guardian to their new forever home in Camp Verde.

While doing so, an F-5 tornado was in the same area as the wolves, said Dean. The breeder was without electricity for days, added Prayeri.

The Harrisons also were able to meet the wolf parents. The father is from Alaska – hence one pup’s name. The mother is from Canada.

“She speaks a little French,” joked Dean.

Wild Origins

Owners Dean and Prayeri Harrison aren’t 100 percent sure of the pups’ ancestry, and believe that there may be domestic canine or Arctic wolf in the brothers’ DNA.

Alaska and Guardian have white toes, and were born out of season, said Dean. The park is searching to find someone who may have seen this before, he said.

“And so far, we haven’t found anybody,” explained Dean.

The Harrisons will have them tested to find out what they are genetically. The owners want to know so that they don’t describe Alaska and Guardian as 100 percent wolf if they are by chance not.

But to the Harrisons, it doesn’t matter.

“We love them,” said Prayeri.