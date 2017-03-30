Camp Verde athlete of the week: freshman Moore is not playing like a rookie despite hand injury

Camp Verde High softball freshman Hailey Moore isn’t letting her rookie status, injury or new batting method hold her back.

Last week against Tonopah Valley, Moore gave up two earned runs on five hits and seven walks but struck out four in the Lady Cowboys’ 17-6 five inning win. On offense she scored two runs.

Camp Verde head coach Henry Smith said she has done well this year and in a number of different roles.

“She came in and we tried her as a lead off, number two, number three batter, put her in some pretty tough situations and for a freshman, she’s doing really good,” Smith said.

Moore learned how to be a slap hitter, something Smith said she was good at right away and has worked hard on.

“She was a natural, she came and because she was fast and she was new to me, I wanted to try that out with her,” Smith said. “It was her first swing that was like ‘wow, you can pick it up, if you want to do it.’ We had a great conversation about whether she wanted to learn how to slap and we talked about how learning something new takes a lot of effort and time and stuff like that and she took it on and it didn’t take her but a month to get it down and be competitive.”

Moore recovered from a hand injury suffered during the summer.

She said she’s almost fully recovered and that it doesn’t enter her mind when she’s at the plate.

“She came out and she worked pretty hard in the summer, early in the summer and we were playing a top team and they were upset because she was owning a pitcher who was the top level pitcher and Hailey had just learned how to slap and she goes in and they try to blow her off the plate and came in too tight and hit her hand and broke the top of her hand,” Smith said.

While the injury prevented her from batting and throwing, she worked on her lower body in the mean time.

“She continued to come out in a cast and pushed the limits and worked on her lower body and got her lower body nice and strong, she did tons and tons of squats and lunges and sit ups every day,” Smith said. “I think that shows to her effort and willingness to get back in play, she never missed a beat, although she couldn’t swing and throw, she was able to work on her lower body and she did that and it shows now, that’s why she has no problem dominating now in the high school level.”

VVN: So how’s the season been going for you?

Moore: It’s been going pretty good.

VVN: How’s that transition to high school ball been?

Moore: It’s pretty good.

VVN: What’s your favorite position to play?

Moore: Lately I’ve been playing a lot of right field but I play pretty much everywhere.

VVN: What’s the differences between right field and the other positions for you?

Moore: Right field I’m left handed, so that side of the field is just a lot easier for me to play.

VVN: How’s the season gone for the team do you think?

Moore: I think we’re doing pretty good.

VVN: I don’t know if you seen the rankings but you guys are like third, did you guys talk about that or is it something that doesn’t really matter right now?

Moore: I don’t know, I guess, I don’t know.

VVN: Do you play any other sports?

Moore: I play volleyball, but I wasn’t able to play this year because I broke my hand in softball over the summer and I used to play soccer but not anymore.

VVN: How’s your hand been doing this year?

Moore: Pretty good, hardly can even tell it happened.

VVN: How did you break it?

Moore: Softball I was up to bat and the pitcher hit me in the hand and it broke.

VVN: Do you ever think about that when you’re up to bat?

Moore: No.

VVN: For the transition to high school overall, what’s been the toughest part and what’s been the most fun part?

Moore: I think the most fun part is that the game is just more exciting, there’s a lot more action than there was in middle school and the hardest part is probably, just overall it’s little bit harder because there is more action and you just have to work harder.

VVN: Coming to a team that’s had a lot of success, is it cool to try and carry that on…

Moore: Yeah.

VVN: …or is there pressure?

Moore: It puts a little bit of pressure on you but it’s fun.

VVN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Moore: PE.

VVN: How come?

Moore: Just cuz you get to be active in PE, I do pretty good in my other classes, I just don’t like them.

VVN: Kinda looking ahead, where do you see yourself in five years? What do you want to do? Do you know yet?

Moore: I want to go to college and play softball but I don’t know anything else from there.