Camp Verde ranked No. 3 in first AIA rankings of the year, routs Glendale Prep

Camp Verde High softball debuted at No. 3 in the AIA’s first rankings and are getting ready for another deep run in the playoffs.

The Lady Cowboys are 6-1 in power point games, only losing to No. 1 Bourgade Catholic and are ranked third in the 2A conference.

On Tuesday Camp Verde routed Glendale Prep 24-4 on the road. Since closing out the Grace Lee Haught Memorial in Payson with a 7-4 loss to Santa Cruz Valley, the Lady Cowboys have won two straight by a combined 31 runs.

“We came in at No. 3, but most importantly, our girls are playing good,” said Camp Verde head coach Henry Smith. “They’re solid, we squared up on the ball on almost every shot in our game (Tuesday).”

Against Glendale Prep, Camp Verde scored seven runs in the first inning, one in the second, five in the third, eight in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Senior Madison Johnson and sophomore Amber Dodge led the way against the Griffins with 4 RBIs apiece. Johnson was also 4-for-5, scoring five runs and senior Kayla Hackett was 4-for-4 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs.

Johnson hit a home run and had two doubles. Freshman Bennett Holm, junior Serenity Garcia and senior Tiauna Day also hit doubles against Glendale Prep.

In the circle, freshman Jordyn Cowsert pitched 3 innings, gave up 3 hits and 2 earned runs, walked 4 and struck out 2. Freshman Jacy Finley picked up the win, pitching 2 innings,

giving up no hits or runs and striking out 7.

Camp Verde tinkered with their line up at the Grace Lee tournament. They made it to the state championship game last year.

“It’s time now that we really buckle down and really set our goals and see where we need to get and let’s get there,” Smith said. “Let’s get there and play at that level.”

Smith said everyone is doing well as the Lady Cowboys, 1-0 in Central Region action, face the bulk of regular season play and try to maintain their high ranking.

On Friday Camp Verde travels to Sedona to face rival Red Rock at 3:45 p.m. The game was originally schedule to be played in Camp Verde but was switched to Sedona because the Scorpions are hosting a track and field meet on April 18, when the Camp Verde/Red Rock game in Sedona was originally supposed to be played. Instead, on April 18 the Lady Cowboys will host the Scorpions.

Camp Verde’s next home game is April 4 against Paradise Honors at 3:45 p.m.

“It’s important that we as a team try to get as good as we can individually because some of the games aren’t going to be as strong and we just need to make sure that we’re going to get as good as we can as possible so can compete,” Smith said.